We support women strength, while raising awareness of health challenges they face – MD Medplus

Ajoke Bakare, managing director of Medplus, has said Medplus was committed to celebrating and supporting the strength of women, while raising awareness about the health challenges they face.

Bakare stated this during her fireside chat hosted by Lehle Balde-Cameron, Editor, BusinessDay Weekender at the debut of ‘Beyond Medplus: The Glow Fest’ event held recently at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

Bakare also stressed the importance of knowledge and access to wellness resources for improving the health and quality of life of Nigerian women. “We believe wellness is a journey that goes beyond physical beauty; it’s about nurturing the mind, body, and soul.”

The Glow Fest featured an inspiring lineup of activities aimed at engaging and empowering women: Insightful Panel Sessions, Trade Fair Experience, Interactive Mindfulness and DIY Sessions, make-up

The event drew prominent figures from Nigeria’s beauty industry, including Onyeka Michael-Ugwu of Hello Perfect, Dabota Lawson, Nicole Chikwe, Toyin Odulate of Olori Cosmetics, Beatrice Eneh of Nectar Beauty, Subuola Oyeleye of Beauty Hut, and many more influential women in the industry. The event has also powerful panels led by health practitioners and advocates such as Dr. Chinos Egbema, the Aproko Doctor, Stephanie Coker, Miss Ima, among others.

The event highlighted the importance of wellness, beauty, and self-care for women, promoting a holistic understanding of health that goes beyond physical appearance.

The Medplus Glow Fest was designed to raise awareness and foster a deeper appreciation for inner value, encouraging women to recognize their personal worth beyond aesthetics. With a strong focus on women entrepreneurs, and issues such as PCOS, PMS, endometriosis, postpartum depression, and self-esteem, Medplus says it aimed to tackle the lack of awareness that often worsen these conditions. This ignorance has negatively impacted the well-being of many Nigerian women.

The event was made possible by the support of top-tier sponsors such as GTCO, Healthtracka, Paystack, Dang, Eucerin, Uncover, Maybelline, Zooki, Ibi Ayo, and many other distinguished brands that showcased their products during the trade fair.

The Glow Fest was a success, setting the stage for future wellness events curated by Beyond Medplus. Medplus remains dedicated to empowering women through continuous health education and the promotion of holistic well-being.

Share