Firm offer free cataract surgeries, reiterates commitment to eye health in Enugu

GBFoods, a global food manufacturing company, recently concluded its second edition of free cataract surgeries in Enugu State, providing essential surgical care to 500 individuals suffering from cataracts, a leading cause of preventable blindness.

The initiative was held in partnership with Fundacion Elena Barraquer and Niger Foundation Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, to directly address the urgent need for eye health interventions in the southeastern region, which the Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria (OSN) reports has the highest prevalence of eye defects and the lowest intervention rates in the country.

“Sustainability is at the heart of our business. Our commitment to the community is a vital part of this initiative. By helping people with cataracts regain their sight, we are not only improving their quality of life but also enhancing their productivity, which in turn, fosters greater prosperity within their respective communities,” Vincent Egbe, managing director, GBFoods Nigeria, stated.

According to Egbe, the five-day program included comprehensive patient screenings, surgical procedures, provision of eyeglasses, and post-operative care. Additionally, beneficiaries received food items from the firm to support their nutritional needs.

He disclosed further that GBFoods remains dedicated to continuing its efforts in health promotion and community support, reflecting the company’s mission to nourish lives beyond the plate.

“This initiative aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being), showcasing GB Foods’ commitment to enhancing community well-being through meaningful health interventions.”

