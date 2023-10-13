How Starfield College contributes to economic growth in 25yrs – Oyinloye

In the past 25 years of its existence, Starfield College, Fagba Lagos has been contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s economy by grooming students who excel locally and internationally across various fields of life, Sara Oyinloye, principal of Starfield College, has said.

Speaking in Lagos at an event to mark the 25th anniversary of the College, Oyinloye said the College has been impactful in the lives of students who pass through its tutelage such that many of them are now doing great in universities and other levels of tertiary education across Nigeria and other parts of the world.

According to her, the present crop of students is also excelling in local and international examinations.

The principal acknowledged the roles played by staff and parents in sustaining the standards on which the foundation of the College was laid as it continued to wax stronger as shown in the exemplary lifestyle of its old students.

In his welcome address, Christopher Eigbe, director of Studies, shared the story of the high and low moments the College passed through from infancy till date.

While thanking God for leading the school from the humble beginning 25 years ago, Eigbe said the journey has not always been a straight-line journey as there were moments of stress, anxiety, doubt, and frustration but the spirit of God guided through such moments of challenges.

He further acknowledged God’s divine provision for the school right from inception, when there was a need to get funds to build the school.

“God provided divine helper for us when we had to get registration from both the State Government and WAEC; our detractors did their best to frustrate us but God created favour for us and ensured that our project did not die, which is why we are here today to celebrate,” he added.

On her part, Juliana Eigbe, administrative head of the College, lauded the cooperation of staff, parents and other critical stakeholders of the school.

Olusola Titcombe, a parent whose children were old and current students at the College, expressed appreciation to God for the good deeds He has done in the lives of her children nurtured by the College.

Titcombe said three of her children who graduated from the College some years ago, had become Chartered Accountant, Surveyor and Mechanical Engineer, and that they are doing great in their respective fields of professional practice.

The highlight of the celebrations was cultural dance performances and an exhibition of traditional Hausa weddings, Oriki Yoruba, and Igbo chieftaincy ceremonies, Eyo masquerade, traditional cuisines and a special lecture by Tunji Shotimirim with the title: “Preserving Our Cultural Heritage.”