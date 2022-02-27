How SHAREit Lite is helping boost productivity at workplace, institutions

Global file sharing app, SHAREit, has restated it’s commitment in being deliberate about boosting productivity and ensuring upwardly mobile Nigerians are able to transfer files better and more efficiently at their different workplaces and tertiary institutions.

“We’ve seen the upward trends in the use cases for files in the most unbelievable categories. From offices to retail, communal groups, families, informal business owners and a lot more. More than ever, we’re convinced that more needs to be done to fulfill the needs of this insatiable market. We’re constantly gathering our Nigerian users’ experience to meet that more,” Marvin Umebiye, Regional Marketing Director, SHAREit Lite, Nigeria said.

Other use cases in recent times are traceable to tertiary institutions where young students need to share files individually or as a group, from academic projects to entertainment and a lot more.

The recently-held CampusStorm competition by Boomplay in partnership with SHAREit Lite typifies the surging use case of file-sharing across Nigeria institutions and how SHAREit Lite has been very integral to their peer-to-peer sharing efficiency process.

Marketplaces aren’t exempted. Especially for Customer-to-Customer (C2C) retailers who have to list their products on third-party online platforms like Jiji, Olist, NigeriaPropertyCenter and others.

According to Chike Afamawe, a phone accessories dealer in Nigeria’s ever-busy computer village, being able to share his goods without data on SHAREit Lite has been pivotal to the success of his business.

“The fact that I don’t have to stress myself, while sharing pictures of my latest products is so good to be true. When I use WhatsApp subscriptions, I encounter this quality loss, but with SHAREit Lite, the quality is retained and the best part is, it works with or without mobile data. It comes at no extra cost for subscription. This for me, is a plus to my business” Afamawe said.

Afamewa isn’t the only one realising how fluid the ability to share his wares has made his business and how SHAREit Lite compares with other sharing apps.

Eniola Sholapo, a vehicle tires retailer in Ladipo, Nigeria’s biggest and bubbling spare-parts market also concurs, adding that “selling parts wholesales requires trust. We need apps like SHAREit Lite to enable us to send pictorial evidence of products to customers and documents that confirms our credibility to suppliers. I like it because sharing happens on the go for us here. I have encouraged fellow dealers and mechanics to get the app too. Since it doesn’t really cost us beyond a little space on our phone due to its very light nature”.

SHAREit Lite believes the use cases of the file-sharing app will continue to soar as population grows simultaneously.

Beyond the dataless and light-weight features, SHAREit Lite currently has more and more Nigerian community members who are always exploring use cases to boost productivity while being very supportive of one another.

“So far, we’ve seen in Nigeria, more use-cases are rising in the former and informal sectors and from people seeking a more efficient method to achieve their file transfer needs.

“We can’t wait for others to onboard and experience this file-sharing ease with SHAREit Lite. When you listen to the genuine stories of our users, you realise that little things actually do matter, because they make life so much easier. It’s also a wake-up call to the file-sharing industry that more grounds are waiting to be broken,” Umebiye added.