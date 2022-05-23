How RIF Trust is bridging gaps for African entrepreneurs

As globalisation strengthens post-pandemic, RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group which is one of the leading international residency and citizenship advisories, is helping African entrepreneurs bridge the gap in accessing global growth opportunities by enhancing their mobility and freedom through second citizenship and residency by investment.

Around 22percent of Africa’s working-age population are starting new businesses – the highest in the world – according to the African Development Bank Group (AfDB). However, limited access to international capital and the lack of global mobility of African entrepreneurs continue to constrain growth.

“Our goal is to support African entrepreneurs by enhancing their opportunities on a global scale through our Citizenship by Investment and Residency by Investment programmes,” said Ranny Muasher, B2B regional director and managing director of RIF Trust Nigeria in a statement.

“We democratize and simplify the process of legally obtaining a second citizenship or residency permit and offer a comprehensive service from the pre-application stage to post-landing.” RIF Trust has successfully assisted over 2,500 clients and their families around the world in securing second citizenship and residency.”

Citizenship by investment and residency by investment programmes are government investment schemes that allow foreign investors to obtain either citizenship or residency status in other economically viable countries in exchange for an investment into the country of interest, according to the statement.

Whilst preserving connections to home countries, citizenship and residency by investment programmes can avail entrepreneurs visa-free travel to over 140 countries, first-class education, high-quality healthcare, efficient tax regimes, and greater security – which overall bolster prospects for African entrepreneurs, the statement said.

In addition, the qualifying investments into these programmes double as potentially rewarding financial investments as part of a larger wealth diversification strategy.

Due to the booming popularity of second citizens and residency permits, the industry grew 637percent to a value of $21.4 billion in 2021 from $2.9 billion in 2011.

RIF Trust directly engages with governments to develop a wide range of programme options offering the best solutions for clients at competitive prices. The firm is a government-authorized agent for the world’s leading Citizenship by Investment and Residency by Investment programmes.

Under its citizenship by investment programmes, RIF Trust offers the opportunity to own powerful second citizenship and passport in the Caribbean through either a non-refundable government contribution or qualified real estate investment.

Caribbean countries include Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia. In Europe, RIF Trust provides Citizenship by Investment through the Maltese Exceptional Investment Naturalisation (MEIN), granting citizenship within 12 or 36 months and visa-free access to 184 countries, including the UK, EU, and the USA. RIF Trust is also helping clients become citizens in other attractive countries around the world.

For residency by investment programmes, RIF Trust’s Investor Visa and Golden Visa programmes provide qualified candidates with the right of residence in another country in exchange for investment in the host country’s real estate or government fund or based on other criteria determined by the government. The programmes open prospective clients to live, study and work in countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain, and Malta.

“Leveraging our wealth of international experience with a local focus, our team of experts can always be counted on for a seamless application process for second citizenship and residency,” said Zuberu Kadiri, country manager of RIF Trust Nigeria.

RIF Trust is part of Latitude Group with offices in Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Egypt, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, Nigeria, KSA, South Korea, UAE, UK, and the USA. In May 2021, the Citizenship and Residency by Investment firm established its presence in Lagos, Nigeria.