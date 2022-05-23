Firm to partner FG on visa-free travel for entrepreneurs

An international residency and citizenship advisory firm, RIF Trust, says it is engaging with the Nigerian government to address the challenge faced by Nigerian entrepreneurs in accessing investment opportunities around the world by providing visa-free travel and residency permit for up to 180 countries.

The firm noted that due to the popularity of the second citizen and residency permits, the industry grew 637 percent to a value of $21.4 billion in 2021 from $2.9 billion in 2011.

Around 22 percent of Africa’s working-age population are starting new businesses – the highest in the world – according to the African Development Bank Group (AFDB). However, the firm said limited access to international capital and the lack of global mobility of African entrepreneurs continue to constrain growth.

“Our goal is to support African entrepreneurs by enhancing their opportunities on a global scale through our Citizenship by Investment and Residency by Investment programmes,” said Ranny Muasher, B2B regional director and managing director of RIF Trust Nigeria.

“We democratise and simplify the process of legally obtaining a second citizenship or residency permit and offer a comprehensive service from the pre-application stage to post-landing.” RIF Trust has successfully assisted over 2,500 clients and their families around the world in securing second citizenship and residency.

Citizenship by Investment and Residency by Investment programmes are government investment schemes that allow foreign investors to obtain either citizenship or residency status in other economically viable countries in exchange for an investment into the country of interest.

RIF Trust said it directly engages with governments to develop a wide range of programme options offering the best solutions for clients at competitive prices. The firm is a government-authorised agent for the world’s leading Citizenship by Investment and Residency by Investment programmes.

“Leveraging our wealth of international experience with a local focus, our team of experts can always be counted on for a seamless application process for Second Citizenship and Residency,” said Zuberu Kadiri, country manager of RIF Trust Nigeria.