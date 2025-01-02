How Ribadu plans to tackle kidnapping in 2025

Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser (NSA), has announced the launch of a Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell to intensify efforts against kidnapping and other organised crimes in Nigeria.

Developed in collaboration with the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency, the new initiative will bolster intelligence-sharing and coordinated responses to combat these threats.

The NSA revealed this in a statement reflecting on the achievements and challenges of 2024 while outlining proactive measures to enhance national security this year.

In the statement released by A.G. Laka, National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Ribadu lauded the unity and determination of citizens, security agencies, and leadership in ensuring peace and stability in the country.

Read also: Police declare two wanted over murder, kidnapping

Reflecting on the achievements of 2024, the NSA attributed much of the success to the exceptional leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

He praised the President’s political will, strategic guidance, and unwavering support for national security initiatives, which provided a solid foundation for progress in combating terrorism, violent extremism, and other threats.

“The sacrifices of the Armed Forces, police, and other security agencies in defending Nigeria’s sovereignty are nothing short of heroic,” Ribadu said.

He also recognized the families of these officers, whose steadfast support underscores their shared patriotism.

The year 2024 was marked by notable challenges, including the resurgence of the Lakurawa terrorist group in the Northwest and acts of sabotage on critical national infrastructure.

Despite these setbacks, the NSA highlighted the relentless efforts of security personnel in containing these threats.

He also acknowledged the critical roles played by the National Assembly, judiciary, state governors, and other stakeholders in strengthening policies and frameworks that support national security objectives.

Ribadu specifically commended the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, and heads of security and intelligence agencies, describing their contributions as “unparalleled.”

He also recognized the support of civil society organizations, international partners, and various government agencies in advancing shared goals for stability.

Looking ahead to 2025, the NSA emphasized a renewed focus on combating terrorism, violent extremism, and organized crimes through enhanced collaboration and innovative strategies.

Read also: Of N2.23 trn ransom, ubiquitous ‘repentant’ bandits and increased security budget

He announced the operationalization of the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell, developed in partnership with the United Kingdom National Crime Agency, to address kidnapping and related crimes.

He also disclosed that new emergency numbers will soon be introduced to facilitate timely reporting and interventions.

Ribadu urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and actively participate in safeguarding the nation. “Security is everyone’s responsibility. If you see something, say something,” he emphasized.

The NSA wished all Nigerians a peaceful and prosperous New Year. “Let us remain united in our commitment to building a safer and more secure Nigeria”, he said.

Share