Police declare two wanted over murder, kidnapping

The Nigeria Police Force, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin, have declared two persons wanted in connection with alleged multiple murders, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms and conspiracy.

Tijani Momoh, the zone public relations officer, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

Momoh said that the zone, under the leadership of AIG Arungwa Nwazue, declared the suspects Uyi Igiebor and Emmanuel Aigbedo both males of Obagie-Nevbuosa, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, wanted over the above allegations.

He also said that the suspects were declared wanted after the zone obtained a warrant of apprehension from the relevant authority.

According to him, a warrant for apprehension was duly obtained from the relevant authority, as well as a motion ex parte filed in the High Court of Justice, Edo.

This, he said, was in pursuant to sections 35, 36, 37, 38, 39 and 40 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of the state 2016 and section 4 of the Police Act 2020 as amended.

“If seen, they are to be arrested and handed over to the nearest police station or to the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin.

“A handsome reward awaits any person or group of persons, who provides useful information leading to the arrest of any of the wanted persons,” he said.

