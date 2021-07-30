How One78 Foundation impacts humanity

One78 Foundation is keen at making positive impacts on humanity as well as giving back to society, through communal benevolence to less privileged women and indigent young girls.

One78 focuses on the promotion of human welfare and unlocking the intrinsic potentials of young children through community-led self-confidence building and effective impacts on deprived young female Nigerians.

Some of the projects recently carried out by this NGO include the Reading Excellence Project where the top 3 students are routinely gifted back to school items for their excellence in their grades, as well as the Pada Girl Project; a forum in which 200 female children were gifted reusable sanitary pads and menstrual hygiene sensitisation, assisted by Guardian Counselors.

Also recently, the Foundation successfully carried out a social campaign project tagged End Sexual Abuse And Harassment On Kids, aimed at sensitising young female children in secondary schools about sexual education and how to prevent sexual harassment.

Whereas there may be no foolproof approach to prevent young children from sexual abuse, however, there are certainly some effective steps that are considered to reduce this risk, as postulated by a team of experts on social behaviour.

According to the CEO Eni Eniola, innocent young girls of school age are often more vulnerable to this social menace; hence the urgent need for them to be promptly sensitized on the issue. The CEO also admonished the parents, wards, and guardians not to shy away from early child sex sensitization.

Several guest speakers at the event also harped on the need for the students to regularly resist inordinate pressures from their peer groups and rather share their real-life experiences to their parents and guardians. As supportive incentives, sensitising materials and care packages were freely distributed to over 350 young female students.

They were counselled to shun the common barriers of nondisclosure of sexual harassment, shame, social stigma, and the unfounded fear of isolation and rejection.

Some of the schools that benefited from the project include Wahab Folawiyo Junior School Osborne Ikoyi and Akande Dahunsi Memorial Junior School Ikoyi.

www.one78.org

@one78doundation

Kenneth Etiaka is a Public Affairs Analyst and writes from Lagos