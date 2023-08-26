How money works: Teach your kids about finance

Teaching kids about money will help them manage their cash. The most significant influence on how children will handle money as adults is mirroring their parents and other carers. Right away, children begin to learn about how money works.

Starting the development of their financial intelligence early enables kids to develop these skills at a younger age. Children who are taught money management skills will have more secure futures. These kids with excellent financial skills frequently have parents who talk to them about money issues and give them the freedom to handle their spending and savings from a young age. They are taught about how money works and money management and acquire the knowledge and abilities necessary to do so now and in the future.

As they get older. There are numerous age-appropriate ways to accomplish this by making it enjoyable and straightforward.

Take this guidance on when and what to teach them about cash during the developmental phases of a child. Start when they are 3 to 4 years old and begin asking questions and speaking. Ages 5 to 6 allow for a more profound number understanding of basic money concepts. At ages 7-8, move on to discussing necessities versus wants and encouraging ethical decision-making. Ages 9 to 12 are ideal for developing independence in financial decision-making. Adolescence calls for dealing with larger goals and financial responsibilities, focusing on providing an example and supporting money management.

Even as they grow into adults, having regular money conversations with kids is still essential, especially when dealing with serious financial difficulties. To accommodate their demands and reactions, modify activities for different phases.

Teaching children about money can be enjoyable with engaging activities that prompt meaningful conversations. Through hands-on experiences, children can build a lasting foundation on how money works. Consider these approaches:-

Children’s understanding of cash is influenced early on by their surroundings, including TV, friends, and family.

Develop confidence with cash by introducing notes and cards while emphasizing the importance of saving.

Help children grasp the practical uses of cash by linking spending to activities like public transport and snacks and guide them in setting spending limits.

Nurture financial confidence by gradually introducing pocket money, encouraging responsible management, and guiding them in setting savings goals.

Familiarize them with virtual cash through real-world examples like mobile payment apps.

Foster financial skills by working together to manage outing costs, gradually giving older kids responsibility for handling allowances and teaching them how to plan for desired purchases.