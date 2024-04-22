How lack of first aid killed Kwara commuter

A man yet to be identified has collapsed following seizure episodes, while he was commuting on Ogbomoso-Ilorin Road over the weekend.

Abeni Okin, a co-passenger raised the alarm on X, formerly Twitter, seeking the nearest emergency medical response at the onset of the seizures.

No aid arrived before he passed out and efforts to contact the emergency were still ongoing at the time of writing.

“We are now at eyenkorin, I took a bike to get an ambulance from a nearby hospital, but I guess I’m late. The driver was able to tow the bus somewhere close to town. His family called his phone, and I picked up. We are now at Eiyekorin roundabout. He’s not breathing anymore!” Okin posted.

This is coming few days after the death of a Nollywood actor, John Paul Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior pope, who died after a boat capsized on their way back from a location where they had gone to shoot a movie.

Recall that the Nollywood actor, alongside four other Nollywood actors were involved in a boat accident on the River Niger, Anambra state, and lost chances of survival due to lack of effective first aid (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, CPR)

Okin explained that the bus carrying them broke down on the road, causing passengers to wait on the roadside.

Popular Twitter doctor, Chinonso Egemba had also joined Okin’s rally for help and guided her on immediate measures.

“Can they get him out of the vehicle first? Remove that seat belt and any tight pieces of clothing around him. Lay him flat, preferably on his left side. Make sure there’s space around him, don’t crowd. Time exactly when these started, it should not be more than 30 minutes. It looks like a seizure. Most end by themselves. In the meantime, @FRSCNigeria please, what’s the closest personnel to this man?

He needs help just in case a hospital is needed,” Egemba wrote in a post.