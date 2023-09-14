Kainji explosion led to nationwide blackout – Power Minister

Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power, has revealed what caused the countrywide blackout that occurred early on Thursday.

According to the minister, an explosion at Kainji/Jebba in north-central Nigeria caused a fire to break out.

“At 00:35Hrs this morning, Fire outbreak with explosion sound was observed on Kainji/Jebba 330kV line 2 (Cct K2J) blue phase CVT & Blue phase line Isolator of Kainji/Jebba 330kV line1 was observed burning.”, Adelabu said in a series of tweets on the X platform. “This caused a Jebba generation loss of 356.63MW and abrupt frequency reductions from 50.29 Hz to 49.67 Hz at 0:35:06 Hours”, he added.

Adelabu assured that the issue would be resolved, saying,“We are on top of the situation and speedy restoration is in progress. The fire has been fully arrested and over half of the connections are now up and the rest will be fully restored in no time. My sincere appreciation to those who responded or expressed concern via different.”

Businessday previously reported that during the early hours of Thursday, the nation’s electricity supply fell by 93.5% to 273 megawatts, MW and also updated thet report when the power grid became operational later on Thursday.

