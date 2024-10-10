How FG can realise $1trn economy target

Afolabi Olowookere, A financial analyst, has urged the Federal Government to implement policies that align with current economic realities to achieve its one trillion-dollar economy target.

Olowookere, who is the managing director of Analysts Data Services and Resources Ltd., said this in a paper he presented at the ninth annual conference of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE) in Lagos

Olowookere said that the Federal Government must adjust its current policies and accelerate infrastructure development to attract more investments and achieve the projected one trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

According to him, Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew from 2.98 percent in the first quarter of the year to 3.19 percent in the second quarter.

The economist, however, said that the short to medium-term remained weak, with inflation and other socio-economic factors, such as interest rates, potentially hindering the achievement of the projection.

