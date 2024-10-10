FG targets 2.3 million barrels per day oil production by 2025

Abubakar Badaru, minister of defence

The federal government has set a target to increase oil production per day to 2.3 million per day by mid-2025.

Mohammad Badaru Abubakar, the minister of defence, announced this during a recent visit to the 6 Division Nigerian Army Barracks in Port Harcourt.

Abubakar attributed the projected increase to the military’s efforts in combating crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region and the presidential administration’s support.

He also noted that oil production has risen from 1.4 million barrels to 1.6-1.7 million.

“I believe we are now at about 1.6 -1.7 million barrels as against 1.4 million barrels that we were on. And I believe that by the end of the year, we will see ourselves around 1.9 to 2 million barrels.” Dr Abubakar said.

“And by the middle of next year (God’s willing) we will be producing about 2.3 million barrels. With the arrangement that I have seen in place, and with the efforts the Arm Forces are putting in, the efforts of the Chief of Defence Staff and the service Chiefs and, of course, with the encouragement from the President.”

“The oil production has to continue to increase and I assure you before the end of the year we will see a tremendous increase in the oil production in this country.”

Share