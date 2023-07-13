How Edo is closing 50% gap in education – Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State has said the state has set up parameters to play its part in closing the 50 percent education gap in the country.

“The drop in the ratio between primary six and SSS1 is 50 percent and until we focus on that we will continue to have problems in education,” the governor said.

Our emphasis is to strengthen foundational learning

He said that this gap is a result of the lack of communication and warm relationship between primary school and secondary school. The gap between primary school and junior secondary school and senior secondary school

He also pointed out that any Edo student who finishes with a first class will be given automatic employment.

He further said that Edo state is supporting vocational training and partnering with various companies in the area of technology, training kids on technology, and entertainment.

“Today, we are investing in communities, giving them resources and we have drastically reduced crime rate and acts of violence,” Obaseki said.