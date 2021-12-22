How Edo ex-governor’s mother was murdered

Dominion Okoro, a house help suspected to have murdered Maria Igbinedion, mother of former Edo State governor, Lucky Igbinedion, has recounted that she hit the deceased’s head while trying to steal her belongings.

Recall that the 85-year-old woman died earlier this month and had been buried.

The maid, who was among suspects paraded by the Edo State police command on Tuesday in Benin City, said she attempted to steal some money and jewellery belonging to the late octogenarian but the victim caught her and in order to evade capture, she quickly used a stool to hit her head and ran away.

Narrating, the 25-year-old mother said she quickly took the cash and some jewellery and escaped to Cross River State, where she was later apprehended.

“I have been staying with her for over a year. Every night, I used to massage her legs and put a bed sheet on her bed. On that night, she caught me trying to steal her money from the drawer and I immediately hit her head with a stool. I am here because I killed somebody. Nothing happened between us. My madam and I never had any quarrels.

“When I counted the money, it was N100,000. I also collected necklaces, wristwatches and bracelets,” she said.

Phillip Ogbadu, Edo State Commissioner of Police, said “we have gotten the main suspect and there are pieces of evidence to prosecute her. To get her, we arrested over 20 persons. This is a state case and we will ensure justice is done”.

Briefing journalists on the command’s 2021 fourth-quarter report, he said the command has made substantial improvement in the fight against crimes in the state and within the period a total of 427 suspects were arrested for various crimes, while many sophisticated firearms and vehicles were recovered.

He, however, assured residents and visitors of a hitch-free and peaceful festive season.