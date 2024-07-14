Housing Show: UK Department’s attendance seen fostering relationships, driving investments

The United Kingdom’s Department of Trade and Investment (UKDTI) says it will be attending the forthcoming Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) in Nigeria.

Expectation is high that the Department’s attendance will create an environment that will foster relationships between Nigeria and UK businesses and also drive investment.

The housing show which will be holding in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital territory, is slated for July 22-27, 2024.

UKDTI officials disclosed their intention to attend the annual event in a brief chat with Festus Adebayo, the coordinator of the housing show, adding that they would be sending a 20-member delegation.

The Department also pledged to host a dinner for leading real estate stakeholders in Africa at the end of the first day of the event. The dinner will be holding at the Velodrome, National Stadium, venue of the housing show.

Adebayo used the opportunity of meeting with the UK Department officials to invite all and sundry to the housing show, describing it as the largest annual gathering of real estate professions and stakeholders to talk about the opportunities and challenges in the sector.

“This year’s event is unique, and that is why you need to be a part of it. We have a collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development as a co-organizer,” he said.

According to him, this year’s edition expects to host no fewer than 15 countries and targets about 20 international speakers, pointing out that the show offers a platform for participants to develop their businesses.

Also expected at the show is Kashim Shettima, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who will declare the ceremony open.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, who is the chief Host of AIHS 2024, will receive the UK delegation in his office for a brief meeting on how to foster relationship between Nigeria and the UK on housing.

“If you really want growth in your business and some foreign partnership, I will be waiting to receive you at the event,” Adebayo enthused in a statement at the weekend.

AIHS is already in its 17th edition and has established itself as a prime destination for global and local stakeholders, building and construction companies, mortgage companies, public agencies, private corporations, and home seekers to learn, network, exhibit, and conduct business.

The show provides a platform to share ideas, cutting-edge innovations, and influence public and private policies that will enable housing sector development. It is highly attractive due to its expertly curated programmes, which promote interactions, innovations, and affordable housing solutions for Nigeria and Africa.

Over the years, the show has hosted many top government functionaries such as Senate Presidents, Governors, and Ministers, including the present Ministers of Works and Housing in Nigeria and Ghana respectively.

The event has also attracted many Commissioners for Housing, experts from IFC, World Bank, and numerous CEOs of government-owned housing finance agencies, state-owned housing corporations, and public and private real estate companies.