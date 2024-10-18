House of Reps orders immediate reversal of petrol, gas price hikes

The House of Representatives has demanded the immediate reversal of the recent increases in petrol and cooking gas prices, warning that the hikes are causing untold hardship for Nigerians and posing a threat to job security.

The motion was moved by Aliyu Madaki, the deputy minority leader, during the Wednesday plenary, with 111 lawmakers co-sponsoring it. Madaki stressed that the continuous rise in the prices of essential commodities has placed a heavy financial burden on citizens.

“Over the past few months, the prices of petrol and cooking gas have skyrocketed and continue to do so, placing an unsustainable financial burden on citizens,” he said.

He warned that without swift action, the situation could spiral out of control.

“This inflationary pressure can lead to social unrest, increased poverty rates, and negative long-term effects,” Madaki added.

Lawmakers expressed concern over the rising costs, noting that petrol, which sold for N950 per litre last month, now ranges between N988 and N1200, while cooking gas has soared to N1500 per kilogramme. They emphasised that such unchecked inflation is unsustainable and could destabilise households across the country.

The Green Chamber urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to boost local refining capacity in order to reduce the nation’s reliance on imported refined petroleum products. It also called on the federal government to intervene urgently with measures to stabilise prices.

The lawmakers proposed temporary price relief measures, tax reductions on refined products, and subsidies on LPG for low-income households to ease the burden.

Madaki concluded by underscoring the urgency of the matter, saying, “Without swift interventions, the rising costs of essential items could threaten job security, increase poverty levels, and destabilise the nation socially and economically.”

