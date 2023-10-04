Hotel business is collapsing in Kwara – operators

Hoteliers have appealed to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to save the hotel business in Kwara State from total collapse.

The association of hotel owners in Kwara State, through their president and secretary, Dauda Akande and Babatunde Oladunmoye, respectively, said the appeal became imperative in the face of alleged harassment, extortion and unlawful locking up of hotels without a court order by the officials of Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS).

The hoteliers stated this when they met with the management of the KWIRS on ways to ensure a conducive environment for ease of doing business and as well improve internally generated revenue (IGR) in the state.

The association called for a stop to the payment of a 50 percent Hotel Tourism registration as an annual renewal fee, saying that, “this amounts to re-registering of hotels every two years. The registration renewal fee should not be more than 25 percent of the initial registration fee.

“Fixing of taxes and levies should involve those who will pay, those who will collect (KWIRS) and the MDAs to prevent unnecessary friction and rancour.

“KWIRS should stop locking up hotels without a court order since they cannot be the judge in their own case. They should follow due process in all tax matters to prevent us from approaching a court of competent jurisdiction for redress if locking up of the hotels of our members without due process continues.

“Our association is a responsible corporate citizen of Kwara state providing employment opportunities for Kwarans”.

Meanwhile, Shade Omoniyi, the executive chairman of the KWIRS, who was represented at the meeting by Olatunji Balogun, the director of administration and operations, said the parley was aimed at finding ways in which both parties could enjoy more productive relationships through the creation of conducive atmosphere for business and also improve IGR in the state.

The meeting had in attendance representatives from the state ministry of business, innovation and technology, ministry of communication, the state fire service and Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency.