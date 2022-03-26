Hope-Ivbaze becomes Ag. GM, Corporate Affairs, FAAN

Faithful Hope-Ivbaze has been appointed the Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

This is contained in a statement issued by FAAN on Saturday in Lagos.

The statement said that Hope-Ivbaze takes over from Henrietta Yakubu, the immediate past General Manager, Corporate Affairs, who retired from the agency after 35 years of service.

Until her appointment, Hope-Ivbaze was the Deputy General Manager and Head of Corporate Affairs Department, FAAN, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

Hope-Ivbaze joined the services of FAAN in 1989 and has since made a very successful career in Public Relations.