Hoodlums burgle journalist apartment in Ondo carts away valuables

Unknown hoodlums have burgled the apartment of an Ondo state based journalist, Tosin Ajuwon, and carted away valuable properties.

The hoodlums broke into the building located at Irese community in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state through the window, and made away with two sets of television including vital documents.

It was gathered that the burglars penetrated the house when Ajuwon, a reporter with DailyTimes newspaper and members of his family had left the house.

The incident would be the second time that unknown persons would break into the apartment stealing valuable properties.Speaking on the incident on Tuesday in Akure, Ajuwon described the burglary incident as very shocking, frightening and a direct attack.

He explained that the hoodlums came into the apartment through the backyard after breaking the burglary window.”It is the most shocking incident because the burglars came into the apartment when we left the house for work which shows that they must have been monitoring our movement. They came in through the backyard where they damaged the burglary proof and entered through the widow.

“They ransacked the whole room, scattered some of my documents in a most frightening way. In fact, it’s a direct attack. They stole two television sets (a 55 inches Hisense Curve tv and an LG 32 inches tv) while they also took away some vital documents.

“We have reported the case to the police in the Ijare Division and they have promised to ensure that they identify those who have perpetrated the evil act. I trust that the police will surely go after them”, Ajuwon added.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in Ondo state, Funmilayo Odunlami who confirmed the incident to journalists in Akure said the burglars broke into the apartment when the journalist and his family had already left the house.

She explained that the police have begun an investigation into the burglary case and vowed that the perpetrators would soon be apprehended.