Historical musing, cultural extravaganza as Ibiono Ibom people celebrate milestone

The rich historical account and cultural heritage of the people of Ibiono Ibom, one of the largest Local Government Areas in Akwa Ibom State was on display last December 2022, when they gathered at the Use Ndon Primary School ground to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Ibiono Ibom Welfare and Development Union (IWADU ).

The high profile event which brought sons and daughters of Ibiono Ibom together, featured cultural dances, ballad presentation, anecdotes, and guest lecture by former Commissioner for Education and a renowned Educationist from the LGA, Prof. Antiabong Ekong, Dean Faculty of Education, University of Uyo.

The event themed, ‘Celebrating The Vision of Our Founding Fathers,’ was put together by the 17th Executives of the Ibiono Ibom foremost socio-cultural group, attracted eminent personalities from within and outside the area, members of the political class, including the Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo who was represented by Inemesit Ayara as Special Guest of Honour.

In his Opening Remarks, Chairman on the Occasion, Anselem Eyo, said IWADU as a non-political organisation deserves to be celebrated, as she has over the years, become a body that has facilitated several development projects to the area.

“IWADU has always been non-sectional, non-political, but always at the forefront advocating for the common good of Ibiono Ibom people,” he said.

On his part, the 17th President and 1st International President of IWADU, Otuekong Godwin Okon said as a people, they were thankful to God for sustaining the Union over the years, especially for what the Union has been able to attract to the LGA.

“Our progenitors were men and women of extraordinary courage, and we commend them for advancing courses that propelled our development and unity without breaking the cord of brotherhood.



“It is therefore, gratifying to mention that the miniature idea of our founding fathers, which was nurtured from December, 1932, has blossomed to become the fulcrum of our brotherhood and general pathway to our development and prosperity. That is why we have returned to Use Ndon today, the birth place of IWADU, to celebrate the vision of our founding fathers, and also for allowing others to tap from their potential,” Okon said.

While delivering his guest lecture on the topic, ‘The Significance of the Age Ninety- the IWADU Experience,’ Prof. Antiabong Ekong argued that available documents indicate that Ibiono Ibom was a destination for non-indigenes as well as the cradle of education development in the old Eastern region.

He said: “The Administrative delineation of Ibiono Ibom into eight clans by our founding fathers was to promote unity, love, loyalty, and confidence among the people; hence there was the need to gather the people and celebrate the 90th anniversary of the socio-cultural organisation in furtherance of the visions of our founding fathers,” he added.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Vice Chairman of Ibiono Ibom Local Government Council, Nsikakabasi Ukobot, Okuku Ibiono Ibom (XVII ), His Eminence, Essien Akpan Ebong, and the Chairman, Central Planning Committee of the ceremony, Edet Ikotidem, congratulated the people of Ibiono Ibom and IWADU Executives on the occasion, adding that with unity, peace and love, the legacies of the founding fathers would continue to be sustained.

Highpoint of the carnival-like ceremony was the cutting of the anniversary cake and presentation of awards to eminent Ibiono Ibom indigenes and families of the founding fathers, in recognition of their numerous contributions towards the advancement of Ibiono Ibom people and IWADU.