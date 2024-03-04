Here are seven agreements signed between Nigeria and Qatar on Sunday

Following the Nigeria-Qatar Business and Investment Forum in Doha on Sunday, President Bola Tinubu reached seven economic-driven agreements with his Qatari counterparts geared towards strong bilateral trade.

Tinubu assures Qatari investors of the vast opportunity in Nigeria, adding that his administration will remove bottlenecks hindering the smooth running of business enterprises.

Nigeria’s president stated that Africa’s largest economy and its systems are being reformed, wooing investors that the country is open and ready for business.

He asked Qatar’s captains of industry to report any government official who demands a bribe or any form of inducement at any point in their business endeavour moving forward with full assurance of their direct access to the President’s Office.

“I am here to give you the assurance that reforms are going on; forget about whatever you heard in the past. Whatever is the obstacle or problem that some of you might have experienced; it is in the past, because there is no obstacle in the future.

“Do not offer a bribe to any of our people, and if it is requested or taken from you, report to us. You will have access to me. Nigeria will no longer be defined by the past, but by what we do now and moving forward. Refrain from letting perceptions hinder your will to invest, Tinubu said.

The seven agreements, according to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Centre are:

Establishment of a joint business council (JBC) between the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA)

Regulation of employment of workers with the Government of Qatar

Cooperation agreement in the field of education

Cooperation agreement in the field of youths and sports

Cooperation in the field of tourism

Cooperation in the field of business events

Memorandum of understanding combating illicit trade in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances