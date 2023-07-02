Here are Nigeria’s top 10 universities in 2023 global rankings

In a recently published World University rankings the University of Ibadan maintained its position as Nigeria’s highest-ranking tertiary institution in a bracket of 401-500. Closely followed by the University of Lagos in the second position with the same bracket of ranking.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 includes 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date.

Covenant University, Ota in Ogun State in the 601-800 bracket is the third-best university in the country and the number one private university.

Bayero University, Kano at 1001–1200 bracket, the same as Federal University of Technology, Akure is in fourth and fifth positions respectively.

The University of Benin is in the sixth rank, followed by the University of Ilorin in seventh, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka is placed in eighth position, and the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife occupies the ninth position. The four institutions are in the 1201–1500 bracket.

While the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta is in the tenth position and 1501+ bracket.

At the international level, the University of Oxford tops the ranking for the seventh consecutive year.

Harvard University remains in second place, but the University of Cambridge jumps from joint fifth last year to joint third.

Nevertheless, Harvard tops the teaching pillar, while Oxford leads the research pillar. Atop the international pillar is the Macau University of Science and Technology.

The US is the most-represented country overall, with 177 institutions, and also the most represented in the top 200 (58).

Five countries entered the ranking for the first time all of them in Africa: Zambia, Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Mauritius.

The highest new entry is Italy’s Humanitas University, ranked in the 201-250 brackets.

Mainland China now has the fourth-highest number of institutions in the top 200 (11, compared with 10 last year), having overtaken Australia, which has dropped to fifth joint with the Netherlands.

The table is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The 2023 ranking analysed over 121 million citations across more than 15.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 40,000 scholars globally.

Overall, more than 680,000 data points were collected from more than 2,500 institutions that submitted data.

Overall, 1,799 universities are ranked. A further 526 universities are listed with “reporter” status, meaning that they provided data but did not meet our eligibility criteria to receive a rank, and agreed to be displayed as a reporter in the final table.

Trusted worldwide by students, teachers, governments and industry experts, this year’s league table reveals how the global higher education landscape is shifting.