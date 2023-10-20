Here are 5 weird jobs that actually pay well

You’re in luck if you’re looking for an unusual and well-paying job. There are several weird jobs out there that offer six-figure salaries.

Here are a few weird jobs in the world:

Professional sleeper: Professional sleepers are paid to test the comfort of beds. They sleep in different beds each night and write reviews about their satisfaction.

Drying paint watcher: Drying paint watchers are hired by companies to keep an eye on the changing colours and particles of paint as it dries, both on walls and under a microscope. This helps ensure the paints are durable and do not fall off.

Netflix watcher: Netflix watchers are paid to watch Netflix movies and series before they get released. This helps Netflix to categorize the content and make it easier for viewers to find what they’re looking for.

Professional mourner: Professional mourners are hired to cry and wail loudly during funerals, even though they do not know the deceased. This is customary in Southeast Asia and some parts of Africa.

Condom tester: Condom testers are hired by condom manufacturing companies to test their condoms for quality assurance. This involves using a test condom during sex and then filling out a questionnaire about the experience.

Panda hugger: Panda huggers are paid to care for pandas at the Giant Panda Protection and Research Centre in China. The job requires the employee to spend 365 days with the pandas, experiencing their joys and sorrows.

If you’re interested in one of these unusual jobs, be sure to research and ensure you’re qualified for the position. Some jobs require specialized skills or training, while others are more open to anyone willing to learn.