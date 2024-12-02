Here are 10 African countries with the lowest IQ in 2024

School enrollment is one of the lowest in Africa, even though the government devotes a large portion of the national budget to education. A new study ranked 10 African countries with the lowest average Intelligence Quotient (IQ) distribution in 2024, showcasing the continent’s cognitive level.

However, while these scores can provide insights into cognitive abilities, it’s important to consider the broader context of social, economic, and cultural factors that may influence these results.

Datapandas’ study revealed that IQ measures a person’s cognitive ability compared to the general population. It is calculated through standardised tests designed to assess human intelligence.

Read also: Here are the top 10 countries with high IQ in 2024 — Report

Measuring IQ involves a series of tests that assess various aspects of intelligence, including memory, problem-solving skills, mathematical ability, and linguistic skills.

The world’s average IQ is set at 100 but here are the top 10 African countries with the lowest IQ in 2024

Liberia and Sierra Leone – Average IQ: 45.07

Liberia and Sierra Leone in West Africa share the first-lowest average IQ score of 45.07. According to UNICEF, These countries have one of the world’s highest levels of out-of-school children due to several education crises, civil unrest, and poverty. Decades of limited access to quality education have contributed significantly to the lower IQ scores of Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Cape Verde – Average IQ: 52.5

Cape Verde, an island country in West Africa ranks third on the list with an average IQ score of 52.5. Despite its unique culture and economic growth in tourism, poverty, and unemployment have influenced its IQ scores.

Read also: 10 countries with lowest IQ in 2024 — Report

Gambia – Average IQ: 52.69

The Gambia is known for its rich culture, delicious cuisine, and vibrant music but it faces several learning challenges such as poverty and inadequate infrastructure that may result in an average IQ scorecard of 52.69.

Nicaragua – Average IQ: 52.68

Nicaragua is a popular destination for eco-tourism, offering surfing, diving, hiking, and birdwatching opportunities. However, Nicaragua has faced significant political and economic challenges in recent years, including natural disasters and political instability that may contribute to the lower IQ score of 52.68.

Read also: 10 African countries have very low proficiency in English – Report

Guinea – Average IQ: 53.48

Guinea ranks sixth on the list with an average IQ score of 53.48. Despite efforts to improve education and healthcare, Guinea faces challenges such as poverty, political instability, and inadequate infrastructure which has contributed to the lower IQ scores observed in Guinea.

Ivory Coast and Ghana – Average IQ: 58.16

Ivory Coast, also known as Côte d’Ivoire and officially the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, is a country on the southern coast of West Africa while Ghana is situated in the Gulf of Guinea, West Africa. These countries ranked in the eighth position on the list with an average IQ score of 58.16 due to the current challenges such as poverty, inequality, and political instability affecting quality education and overall development.

Read also: Top 10 countries with the most languages

South Sudan – Average IQ: 58.61

South Sudan is a landlocked East African country ranked ninth on the list with an average IQ of 58.61. Since its independence in 2011, South Sudan has faced numerous challenges such as a lack of necessities, inadequate educational facilities, unqualified teachers, and poor healthcare systems, contributing to low literacy rates and limited educational opportunities.

Togo – Average IQ: 59.83

Togo, a West African nation, boasts stunning coastal landscapes, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality. While it faces economic and social challenges that have caused its average IQ to be 59.83, Togo has made significant strides in recent years to improve its learning processes.

Share