Herdsmen Attacks: Ondo farmers cry out, seek govt, police interventions

The farmers in some parts of Akoko land in the North Senatorial District of Ondo State, on Friday, called on the State Government under the leadership of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, to intervene and save them from constant attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

The farmers said the attacks, kidnapping and armed robbery, which now occur on a daily basis, have made life unbearable for them because of the unchecked, intensified attacks, and lack of intervention from appropriate authorities in the state.

Some traditional rulers and community leaders in Akoko land like, Auga, Akunu Ise, Ikaram, Ajowa, Gedegede and Surulere in Irun Akoko told journalists in Akure, that many farmers in these communities have fled their farms for fear of being killed or having their wives raped.

They posited that these communities which rely on arable crops they produce to survive are being threatened by daily destruction of such crops by cattle that usually invade their farmlands.

According to them, the confrontational attitude of the herdsmen also constituted a threat to their lives as most often, they (herdsmen) usually kill or rape their wives.

The Onigedegede of Gedegede in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of the state, Oba Walidu Sanni, urged the state government to legislate on farmers/herdsmen relationships.

Oba Sanni also called on the new Commissioner of Police, Salami, to take proactive security measures that will put an end to this continuous daily embarrassment and attacks.

On her own part, Tolani Orogun, the Regent of Akunu Akoko said the incessant clashes and destruction of farm crops are so worrisome and it has led to boycotting of farms by farmers in the area.

Orogun said she had settled about 15 cases between herdsmen and farmers in the last one year of her enthronement.

A farmer in Ajowa Akoko, Abu Oloruntoba who envisaged food scarcity and farm products price hike this year in Akoko area posited that famine is imminent if the situation is not brought under control.

In Surulere, a suburb in Irun Akoko where a 70-year-old farmer, Raphael Ojo Osayintuyi was strangulated to death on his farm after the crops were vandalised recently, the Baale of the community, Chief Sheriff Dauda, revealed a series of atrocities of the herdsmen in the area.

Dauda disclosed that the situation is now worrisome as it is negatively affecting the morale of the farmers.

According to him, most farmers who got loans from banks to farm are now growing goose pimples as they are not sure of the means to repay such loans.

He, however, called on the state government and relevant security agencies to urgently come to their rescue in Akoko land over the incessant attacks on them by herdsmen.