Herconomy awards female entrepreneurs for innovative business solutions

Herconomy, a female-focused fintech start-up has awarded about 19 female entrepreneurs for their innovative business solutions and ideas as well as outstanding performance in their various fields.

The organisation awarded three female entrepreneurs with financial grant to the tune of N3 million while sixteen other women were honoured with the Herconomy Woman of the Year Award during its conference and gala night which took place recently in Lagos state.

Out of over 400 applications, Herconomy announced three entrepreneurs who emerged winners in the 2022 Enterprise Challenge for their innovative business solutions and ideas. Seun Alley, Founder, Fez Logistics received N1.5 million as the winner of the Challenge, while Mariam Amaka Eluma, Founder, Hobeei received N1 million as the first runner up and Joy Chioma, Founder, Natal Cares received N500,000 as second runner up.

The three finalists are also getting visibility from Herconomy and its sponsors as part of their commitment to building the business and financial capacity of female entrepreneurs. The Enterprise Challenge is an annual event held by Herconomy, where female-founders and small business owners get to compete for a business grant and an opportunity to be featured on Herconomy’s platforms.

Herconomy also honoured some corporate entities in five different categories to include: Tony Elumelu Foundation, Corporate Award for Diversity and Inclusion; Tech4Dev, Non Governmental Organisation of the Year, Bankly, Startup of the Year, Hello Perfect, Beauty Brand of the Year, and Mavin Records, Corporate Leadership Award for Equality.

Over 200 participants , mostly women, were present to listen to various panel sessions, with female professionals and economic experts sharing their perspectives and experiences on how to create a truly equal world, where women are visible and empowered

Ife Durosinmi-Etti, Founder, Herconomy speaking during the event urged women not to be afraid to take bold steps.