Heavy security presence in Abuja amid expected October 1 protest

Heavy security presence has been observed across Abuja as military, police and other security agencies prepare for a possible nationwide protest against the ongoing economic hardship.

The heightened tension has resulted in businesses shutting down, and traffic in the city remains light as citizens brace for potential unrest.

Reports from Eagle Square, a key location in the city, indicated no signs of protest activity as of this morning.

However, police officers and military personnel are stationed strategically throughout the city, causing disruption to traffic and raising concerns about public access to certain areas.

One notable checkpoint, located at the boundary between Nasarawa State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is heavily guarded, with around 35 police officers present.

The officers have partially blocked the road, leading to slow-moving traffic.

This checkpoint gained attention during the #EndBadGovernment protests in August when it was vandalized.

Meanwhile, roads such as the Abuja-Keffi expressway and Nyanya Bridge are under strict security control.

Military personnel have set up roadblocks, significantly slowing down vehicular movement.

Commuters traveling to and from the city have reported delays, especially near popular junctions like the Federal Ministry of Finance, where traffic was diverted due to security barricades.

Security forces have also locked down roads leading to Eagle Square, a venue reportedly considered by protest organizers for today’s demonstration.

Despite the venue not being used for Independence Day celebrations, the heavy security presence appears aimed at preventing protesters from gathering there.

This echoes similar efforts by security forces in August, when attempts to use the square during previous protests were blocked.

The low turnout of protesters may suggest a growing sense of resignation among Nigerians, with some expressing reluctance to engage in demonstrations after witnessing the violent aftermath of previous protests.

As the day progresses, authorities and citizens alike remain on edge, with many businesses choosing to stay closed and those that did open experiencing low sales.

Updates on the situation will be provided as the day unfolds.

