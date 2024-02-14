Heat stress to persist in coming days

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, the official source for weather and climate news in Nigeria have announced that the excessive heat being experienced in the country presently would remain so for a while.

They announced this on their official X page where they stated the implications of the weather and advised the public on how to manage the situation.

The agency said, “Air Temperatures hit 41°C over the North and 39°C over the South with model Projections indicating temperatures to remain high in the coming days

“IMPLICATIONS:

Dehydration: this could also cause fainting; chicken Pox disease, Measles, Heat Rash, weakness of the body, slight fever, and dry lips; Heat-Related Illnesses; Respiratory Issues; and Increased Vulnerability to chronic conditions.

“ADVISORIES:

1. Adequate fluid intake.

2. Seek shade, use fans, and wear light, breathable clothing to reduce exposure to high temperatures.

3. Avoid strenuous physical activity during peak heat hours (Stay indoors as much as possible between 12:00 noon and 4:00 pm

evening time).