Hayat Kimya Nigeria gives quality assurance to consumers of Molfix brand

Hayat Kimya Nigeria, producers of Molfix Diaper brand, has hosted Funke Akindele-Bello, its brand ambassador, and Mo’Mums to a tour of its state-of-the-art factory in Agbara, Ogun State in line with its brand engagement activities.

According to the company, the facility tour was to provide intimate knowledge of the Molfix brand to the ambassador and enable the media to be able to give insight into the product manufacturing processes and quality management.

Sulaimon Rasak Atanda, factory manager, said the company is always thinking of innovative ways to ensure its products are delivered in their best form irrespective of the weather condition.

According to him, management of Hayat Kimya ensures all external processes and quality control mechanisms are in place to produce quality-assured diapers for the safety of every child.

Atanda said the company’s intention is to always stand out from the crowd by prioritising the use of raw materials in the factory that meet the standards of human, machine, quality control, and good manufacturing service before being processed for consumption.

“The factory is run by Nigerians, locals to be precise and this help the government curb the issue of unemployment in the society. The factory boast of a state-of-the-art high technological microbiological lab that ensures diapers are void of microorganisms that will affect the child with the conduction of aging tests to ensure that the diapers can be stored in any kind of temperature or environmental condition without causing damage”, Atanda said.

Funke Akindele-Bello, brand ambassador of Molfix Diapers, lauded the company for being innovative and major support to mothers and babies.

Read also: Tulles and Wools emerge as Outstanding Kids Fashion Brand of the Year

Akindele-Bello said the Molfix brand creates a different approach for the safety and quality of the products, adding that the Hayat Kimya Group has paved way for youths in society by creating job opportunities.

Motayo Latunji, sales director of Hayat Kimya Nigeria, said the company has a strong distribution network and a sales team that is spread across the 36 states of the country, which ensure that the company products are accessible to all.

“It is essential for us to offer affordable products and create shared value. Often times, we evaluate all arms of our business to ensure that we provide our products at the best price without compromising our quality and standard,” Latunji said.

Roseline Abaraonye, head of marketing, Hayat Kimya Nigeria, said to ensure that Molfix brand remains the market leader in diaper across Nigeria, the company ensures it embark on constant research in order to understand the need of consumers.

She said the company focus remains to deliver high quality and to ensure consumers that the brand cares for babies and their Mums.

“We are on a happiness movement journey with all our Mo’Mums and Mo’Babies. Despite challenges and difficulties in the world and market, we believe in Nigeria, and we will continue to give the best diapers to Nigerian mothers and babies. We believe Nigerians deserve the best and we are committed to delivering the best to them,” Abaraonye added.