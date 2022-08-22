Hayat Kimya Nigeria expands product offering with new diapers, sanitary towel

Hayat Kimya, a manufacturer of diapers in Nigeria, has launched an eco-friendly baby diaper and sanitary pad into the Nigerian market.

According to the company, the production of the new products known as Bebem Natural Essence Baby Diaper and Molped Sanitary Pad was inspired by nature and they are the first of their kind in the Nigerian market.

They were made with sustainably sourced natural bamboo fibers for extra absorbent and organic cotton extract.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the two brands in Lagos, Doruk Emiroglu, outgoing managing director of Hayat Kimya Nigeria, said that customer satisfaction was at the centre of innovation for the brand.

According to him, the increasing demand by consumers for more sustainable lifestyle choices informed the company’s decision to launch the Bebem diaper in Nigeria.

“Hayat Kimya is excited about expanding its product offerings in Nigeria and is committed to ensuring the production of innovative and result-driven consumer goods across the country,” Emiroglu said.

He further said that the new addition of the Molped with antibacterial protection also emphasised the brand’s commitment to forward-thinking and solution-oriented products for its customers.

“We at Hayat Kimya are focused on innovation and development. The importance of health and wellness especially in these trying times cannot be over-emphasised. This informed knowledge influenced our decision to launch the Molped with antibacterial protection in the Nigerian market,” he said.

Roseline Abaraonye, marketing manager, said the Bebem diaper is the first diaper to be eco-friendly in Nigeria and to be made from bamboo.

She also said that the company will continue to introduce innovative products into the nation’s market.

“Hayat Kimya has a lot of good plans for Nigerians. To manufacture diapers made from bamboo and the first organic pad is a huge investment in Nigeria and it also generated employment. We are here to stay and we will do our best to invest in innovative products in Nigeria,” she assured.

Abaraonye explained that the company saw a shift to eco-friendly and organic products after the pandemic, which prompted the company to manufacture the new products.

On his part, Motayo Latunji, sales director of Hayat Kimya Nigeria, said the company has a strong distribution network and a sales team that is spread across the 36 states of the country, which ensure that the company products are accessible to all.

“It is essential for us to offer affordable products and create shared value. Oftentimes, we evaluate all arms of our business to ensure that we provide our products at the best price without compromising our quality and standard,” Latunji said.