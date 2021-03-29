Harvard Business School alumni announce new board

The Trustee of the Harvard Business School Nigeria has announced board members to lead the organisation. In a statement signed by Tobi Osibodu the board communication secretary, over the weekend, a copy which was sent to Businessday, Osibodu noted that the Harvard Business School Association of Nigeria (HBSAN), is the alumni group of Nigerians and resident nonNigerians who have benefited from management education at the world’s premier institution for the training of general managers.

The statement further stated that the new board is headed by Simisola Nwogugu who is the Chief Executive Officer at Junior Achievement Africa, a non-profit organization that empowers young people in fourteen African countries with tools for a successful future in order to reduce youth unemployment and poverty across the continent.

Adedotun Sulaiman, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of HBSAN, said Simi had the leadership and managerial capacity to excel in her position.

“I have known Simi for over twenty years and seen her build initiatives like Junior Achievement Nigeria and the African Capital Alliance Foundation from scratch into high-impact organizations,” he said.

Speaking on the appointment, Simi expressed excitement on her position, saying that she was honoured to serve the association.

“I am honoured to serve in this position with such a dedicated team, some of whom have served on the board in various capacities before now,” Nwogugu said.

Simi is joined on the Board by other seasoned graduates and alumni of Harvard Business School, including Collins Onuegbu, Executive Vice Chairman, Signal Alliance; Henrietta Ugboh, Managing Director, Norwiche Limited; Austin Ufomba, Managing Partner, Tyron Group, among others.