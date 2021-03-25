Eventful appoints new CEO as founder steps down

Eventful Limited, a pioneering event management company in Nigeria, is stepping into a new era of leadership as the founder Yewande Zaccheaus steps down after 19 years of leading the company.

Zaccheaus is handing over to Fisayo Beecroft who has been with the company since 2011 and will now lead as the managing director/CEO.

Founded in 2002, Eventful has continued to provide consultative high-touch services, assisting clients with venue sourcing, event management, incentive rewards, and luxury incentive experiences.

“She has raised the bar on event management in Nigeria,” Babajide Sanwolu, governor of Lagos State, said of the founder of Eventful. The governor was speaking at an event tagged The Evolution, organised by Eventful to formally commemorate the handover of the leadership and the unveiling of a new book ‘An Eventful Life’.

“I can confidently attest that professionalism is the foundation on which the company is built,” the governor who was the special guest of honour, said.

Olugbenga Oyebode, cofounder of Aluko & Oyebode, who was the keynote speaker, noted that every successful company always has a succession plan. This is the only way to make the business sustainable and ensure that when the owner is not there, everything continues to work efficiently.

“Legacy and institution building is why we plan for succession,” Oyebode said.

Beecroft, the new MD, said being in the position was a responsibility to continue to maintain the high trust clients have placed on the Eventful brand.