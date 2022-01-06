Harrybes Entertainment opens film house in Asaba to bridge production gap

Determined to curb the difficulties in accessing movie locations due to Covid-19 restrictions, Harrybes Entertainment Limited, said it has opened a film house in Asaba, the Delta State capital, to reduce the plight of filmmakers and bridge the gap in movie production.

Badaiki Eromosere John, the founder of Harrybes Entertainment, said the film house was developed by the drive to overcome the hurdles that limited producers from using people’s houses and hotels to make movies, especially without Covid-19 protocol.

John, who doubles as an actor and movie producer, said the film house is a well-furnished duplex with a hospital, police station, offices and other locations.

According to him, the advantage of the film house is that it enables filmmakers and their crew to pass the night once payment is made, the house will be accessible for a whole day with 24 hours electricity supply.

He said the house offers different payment packages which include a total package that gives access to a full-duplex with underground, cinema and more when the producer pay N100,000 for 24 hours; and a pay-as-you-go package, which goes for N15,000 and enables the producer access to the hospital facility for 24 hours.

He listed other packages include payment of N20,000 for office space; N35,000 for the sitting room, and two or three production scenes that can be shot in a particular house.

“The idea came during the lockdown in 2020. There was a movie called ‘Open Confession’ that we wanted to do then but due to Covid-19 protocol, it was quite difficult to get locations as people would always refuse us from coming to their houses. Then, I started nurturing the thought that this will be a very good opportunity for me to have my own production house that would be open for commercial use,” he explained.

John, popularly known as Shaggybes, said the production house has contributed immensely to the growth of the creative industry after its first year anniversary.

While assuring that his company also renovates the film house almost every two or three months in order to maintain the standard, John said that some big wigs in the industry have hired the production houses for filmmaking.

The actor and movie producer said that Harrybes Entertainment has several movies to its credit including Crown War, Mysterious Crown, Why Me, Open Confession, Lovers and Rivals, and Not Mine, among others.

He said that his new major project for January 2022 is going to be a mega-hit movie, adding that he is perfecting plans to release a series called ‘BAKAYOKO’ that will be featuring a whole lot of artists.

The big-names include Solo Amako, Ugezu J Ugezu, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Mike Ezoronye, Ngozi Ezeonu, Sunnyrichie Production, Fredrick Leonard, Destiny Etiko, Nose Rex, Uche Eze, Okey Zubelu, Omalicha Osai Chucks, Uche Nancy and more.