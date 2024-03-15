Hardship: Sanwo-Olu, Fashola say Nigerians deserve more relief measures

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and Babatunde Fashola, the immediate past minister of works and housing, have said that more need to be done to bring relief to Nigerians hit by the current economic hardship.

They spoke on Friday at the opening of the 18th Lagos Executive/Legislative Parley with the theme, “Engaging all for an inclusive governance: Hands on for a greater Lagos rising.”

Both emphasised the need for more empowerment programmes to cater to vulnerable and small businesses in the state, while also relaxing some taxes and levies being paid by the people.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the executive/legislative parley has over the years provided a forum to share ideas on good governance in Lagos.

‘’There is no gainsaying that the understanding and mutual respect brought about by this parley has been a key driver of the milestone achievements that successive administrations in the state have recorded.

“It is also important to state that this forum has also provided the opportunity for serving members of the executive and legislature to benefit from the knowledge, experience and wisdom of our leaders who are our forebears in public service and governance.

“I wish to acknowledge the fact that both the executive under my watch and the legislature have continued to maintain an uncompromising posture in the pursuit of the vision of a greater Lagos which is fast on the rise.

“The dividends of this mutual understanding and collaboration which our people are the direct beneficiaries are visible in the milestone projects, including the Blue and the Red lines, the 32 metric tonness Imota Rice Mill, the food market hubs and several social and physical infrastructure that are transforming the landscape of our state and improving the socio-economic conditions of all our people.

“There is no gainsaying that a lot still needs to be done to achieve the greater Lagos of our dream and desire. The journey ahead, therefore, requires deeper commitment, focus and collaboration for us to meet the expectations of Lagosians.

“The burden we shoulder, especially at this challenging period, calls for higher dedication, innovative strategies, sense of urgency and sacrifice as we weather the current economic downturn.

“Already, I have inaugurated a Special Dispensation Advisory Council on Social Intervention which I chair to coordinate and see to the effective implementation of the various measures we have put in place to mitigate the current hardship being experienced by ordinary and vulnerable Lagosians.”

Babatunde Fashola, a former governor of Lagos State, who was keynote speaker at the parley, said governments can relax some taxes and levies currently being paid by the people as a relief from the hardship.

He said, “If you look around the world, democracy is increasingly dysfunctional. People are asking, is it what we signed off for?

“Interaction like this is to make it work. It is to build collaboration. It also provides a forum for the party to know what its government is doing.”

“The issue is how can we make more money available in the hands of the people while we wait for the new minimum wage. It is to increase the quantum of money at their disposal,” he stated.

He also suggested meeting with small businesses, holding town hall meetings with them to ensure that they did not fold up.

Mudashiru Obasa said, speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, said: “It is a thing of joy to see the elected and appointed members of the state sharing ideas for a betterment of the state.

Represented by Noheem Adams, the majority leader, of the House, the speaker said, “It is crucial to understand the power of unity. Each individual has a role to play in shaping the future of our dear state.”

Afolabi Tajudeen, the special adviser on political, legislative & civic engagement, the said that the parley coming post 2023 elections, was imperative to transition to effective governance and address the populace’s yearning for dividends of democracy.

“The synergy between the executive and legislature stands as a pivotal force behind Lagos’s monumental achievements, and the purpose of this parley is to further strengthen that bond,” Tajudeen said.