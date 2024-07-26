Hardship protest: APC youth leader Isreal calls for patient, says Tinubu addressing grievance

Dayo Isreal, the National youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that President Bola Tinubu was aware of the economic hardship in the country and was working round the clock to solve the situation.

Isreal stated this in a open letter to Nigerians which was shared to the media over the weekend, noting that Nigerians should communicate their grievance through alternative means that do not put families and businesses at risk.

He said the President desire to fix the economic and reposition the country was behind most of his policies since he assumed office.

According to Isreal, “The truth is, he inherited an economy that was already struggling with record debt, high unemployment, low oil output, subsidies that drained government finances and power shortages that have crimped growth.

“As someone who as had the privilege of interacting with President Tinubu, I know of his heart to fix Nigeria, it is his intention to build a country we can be proud of and hand over to our generation a country with low unemployment. and massive industrialisation.

“This is what is behind many of his policy decisions and programs – to give all Nigerians a chance at prosperity and to make our hope a reality.

“ From the new minimum wage to student loan, Advancing local government autonomy to massive infrastructure projects, the President is unbundling his bag of goodies for Nigerians”.

Speaking further, the APC youth leader said there has been increase in government revenue since the removal of fuel subsidy, stressing that there was strong indications that the economic was recovering which would ultimately reduce the cost of living.

He added, “Since removal of fuel subsidy, there has been a notable improvement in Revenue and FAAC. States and Local Governments are benefiting from more resources to create social services for citizens in their states and localities.

“I know some of these reforms are hitting you below the belt, but let us remember – though weeping endure for the night, Joy comes in the morning.

“Mr President has been following the agitation of the past few weeks and is listening. He is committed to make all possible short term amendment and fix low hanging fruit expectations.

“ And you can be assured of the President’s doggedness and unflinching commitment to Nigeria’s success, he will leave no stone unturned”.