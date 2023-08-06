Hardship in Nigeria: Organised Labour urges FG to reverse anti-people polices

The Organised Labour in Kogi State has lamented the high cost of living and called on the Federal Government to reverse all its anti-people policies that pose hardship on Nigerians.

The call was contained in a protest letter read by the Kogi State Chairman of the NLC, Gabriel Amari who also handed it over to Governor Yahaya Bello. He also said that the recent removal of fuel subsidy without commensurate palliatives for the masses has caused untold hardship on the masses.

The federal and state governments should expedite action in ameliorating the pain and suffering of Nigerians before it get out of hand, stressing that the recent increase in fuel pump price has affected all sectors of the economy.

Amari said the peaceful protest comes on the heels of the directive from the National Secretariat of the Organised Labour to express the displeasure of the Union on behalf of Nigerians to the Federal Government.

He listed other demands of the Union to include the immediate implementation of the resolution reached and signed between Government and Committee set up by the Labour which are: “Immediate reversal of the increase in fuel pump price, urgent revival of the nation’s local refineries, and fees at unity schools across the nation and payment of outstanding eight-month salary arrears of University lecturers.”

Responding, Governor Yahaya Bello appealed for patience, assuring that efforts are being put in place to address the matter, noting that government feels the pains of the masses occasioned by recent development in the country.

Represented by his Deputy, Edward Onoja, he commended the Organized Labour in Kogi State for the peaceful conduct of the protest which started from Ganaja junction to the Lugar House, Lokoja.