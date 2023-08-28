Hannatu believes her appointment as minister does not violate any law

Hannatu Musawa, the Minister of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, believes her appointment does not violate any of the country’s laws, despite some people saying otherwise.

Hannatu became a minister last Monday, but her appointment raised concerns because she is currently a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), a programme for Nigerian graduates under 30.

In a statement released on Sunday, she explained that her appointment doesn’t break the country’s laws.

“I would like to state clearly that contrary to wrong insinuations and false assumptions in a section of the mainstream media and social media where false accusations have been made, there is no breach of any law or constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended regarding my current position as a Minister and status as a serving corps member,” she explained.

“It must be said that there is no law of Nigeria or any part of our Constitution and NYSC Act that states that a serving corps member can not be appointed by the President of Nigeria or any other appointing authority into political positions.

“Equally, no part of our existing laws and the NYSC Act says that a corps member must finish service before he/she can be appointed into political office. There are no legal or constitutional limitations whatsoever. I have not broken any law of Nigeria.

“In fact, in a decided case before a Federal High Court Abuja in 2021, Justice Taiwo Taiwo ruled that the Constitution of Nigeria, which is the grundnorm, does not require anyone to even present a first-degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate, to be appointed a Minister in Nigeria.”

Reaffirming her commitment to serve the country, she pointed out that her participation in the NYSC programme underscores this dedication.

Read also: Tinubu swears in ministers

“I will continue to serve my country using every opportunity and platform,” the minister said.

“My current NYSC status, which will end in another 4 months, will not in any way impede the discharge of my duties as Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, which, on its own, is a higher call to national service.”

READ HER FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

The last couple of days have witnessed a barrage of media attacks and misinformation about me following my appointment and swearing-in as the Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

I want to, again, thank President Tinubu for finding me worthy and for giving me the opportunity to serve the country I love as one of his Ministers.

It is true I am currently on the NYSC national service which I began 8 months ago as a matter of duty and devotion to my country, having been unable to complete the scheme since I was first mobilised in 2001. I started the mandatory national service as a Corp member deployed to Akwa-Ibom State (pls confirm state) in 2001 upon the completion of my university education. I could not complete the service the same year after my redeployment to Kaduna State due to family obligations. Despite this, it has been my personal resolve and commitment that I will always fulfill this national duty whenever I am opportune to do so.

I applied to NYSC to be mobilised again for national service last year. NYSC graciously mobilised and deployed me to serve in Abuja where I have been serving for the last 8 months before my current appointment as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

I would like to state clearly that contrary to wrong insinuations and false assumptions in a section of the mainstream media and social media where false accusations have been made, there is no breach of any law or constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended regarding my current position as a Minister and status as serving corps member.

It must be said that there is no law of Nigeria or any part of our constitution and NYSC Act that states that a serving corps member can not be appointed by the President of Nigeria or any other appointing authority into political positions. Equally, no part of our existing laws and the NYSC Act says that a corp member must finish service before he/she can be appointed into political office. There are no legal or constitutional limitations whatsoever. I have not broken any law of Nigeria.

In fact, in a decided case before a Federal High Court Abuja in 2021, Justice Taiwo Taiwo ruled that the Constitution of Nigeria, which is the grundnorm, does not require anyone to even present a first-degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate to be appointed a Minister in Nigeria.

I decided to participate in the current NYSC programme in fulfillment of my own personal commitment and out of a sense of duty which I am proud of.

I will continue to serve my country using every opportunity and platform. My current NYSC status which will end in another 4 months will not in any way impede the discharge of my duties as Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, which, on its own, is a higher call to national service.

I use this medium to publicly restate my loyalty and rededicate myself to the service of Nigeria. I will continue to serve faithfully and with all my energy to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu for a better, greater, and more prosperous Nigeria.

Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Art, Culture & Creative Economy

August 27, 2023