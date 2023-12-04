Haaland risks FA ban over comments on Hooper

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland could be hit with a ban from the Football Association for his outburst towards referee Simon Hooper during Sunday’s 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs’ 90th-minute header from Dejan Kulusevski earned them a point, but five minutes into stoppage time, Hooper stopped play as Jack Grealish raced onto a through ball from Haaland, denying City a chance to win the game.

Emerson Royal, a Spurs defender, had fouled Haaland inside the centre circle, but he got back up to pass to Grealish. At first, Hooper appeared to be taking the advantage, but when Grealish appeared likely to sprint clear of the goal, he whistled.

Confused by the call, Haaland screamed right in the face of Hooper before embarking on a frustrated march around the pitch that also saw him exchange feisty words with Giovani Lo Celso before the evening was over.

Hooper issued Haaland a yellow card for his outrage at the decision, but the forward from Norway could now face FA sanctions for his post on X if it is found to violate Rule E3.1, which governs statements on social media.

Any suspension for Haaland would not be immediate, with an investigation and an appeal process likely to take a matter of weeks.

Man City are back in action against Aston Villa on Wednesday and have games against Luton Town, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Everton and Sheffield United coming up before the end of the month.