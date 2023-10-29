Haaland bags brace as Man City outclass Man United 3-0 in derby win

Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City(Man City) thrashed Manchester United(Man United) 3-0 at Old Trafford in an embarrassing Manchester derby day.

While United started the game off brightly, a Rasmus Hojlund foul on Rodri in the first half saw Man City handed a penalty, which Haaland coolly dispatched. While there was a bit of back and forth in the first half, the second saw City dismantle United, outclassing them in every department.

Haaland added a second unmarked at the back post to fire a header home past Andre Onana, while Phil Foden turned in the Norwegian’s cross to make it three late in the second half. United looked worse as the game went on.

United had speculative chances of their own when Scott McTominay smashed an effort towards goal at the end of the half, only for Ederson to produce a brilliant one-handed save.

Pep Guardiola’s side continued their domination of their old rivals, particularly at Old Trafford, where United have now won just three of the last 13 meetings with City in the Premier League.

But United, with five defeats in their opening 10 fixtures of the Premier League campaign, are now nine points behind their rivals, and a world away in terms of their ability to compete for the championship.

Haaland’s two goals ensured the derby was all but over four minutes into the second half, and offered him some degree of revenge over United supporters who taunted him with chants of “Keano.” That was an unsubtle reminder of his father Alfie’s feud with United legend Roy Keane, one which prematurely ended his career, but, a couple of decades on, there was no stopping Haaland junior.

The result moves Man City level on points with Arsenal in second as they continue their pursuit of a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

United will be desperate to bounce back against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup in midweek after losing five of their opening 10 Premier League games.