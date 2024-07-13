Gwoza attacks, people are trying to sabotage resettlement of IDPs — Zulum

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has described the recent suicide attacks on Gwoza town as an act of sabotage to frustrate the resettlement and Rehabilitation of deplaced persons of his administration.

Zulum stated this in an interview with Journalists on Saturday soon after he arrived Maiduguri International Airport after spending over one month vacation outside the country.

Last month, four suicide bombers killed more than 32 people and 48 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The governor sympathised with the families of those who lost their lives and assured that the state government would strengthen collaboration with military and other security operatives to enhance the safety of the people.

Although, he did not mention names of the saboteurs, he insisted that Borno under his leadership will continue to collaborate with security agencies and other stakeholders to restore peace and resettle all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to their ancestral homes.

”What happened in Gwoza a couple of weeks ago is very unfortunate, but we are not going to be deterred. We know that some people are sabotaging all our efforts in resettlement of our IDPs, but with God by our side, we will be up to the challenges.

“Government will strive to ensure our people have peace, go back to their ancestral homes and pick up their pieces.

“We are going to sustain our efforts in enhancing agricultural support to our farmers to ensure food security and development.

“And I believed it is an act of sabotage at this time because we are looking forward to see how we shall resettle people back to their communities, and I think some dont like the resettlement agenda of Borno State.

“I want to appeal to the people of Gwoza to remain calm and be law abiding by partner with the state government with a view to ensure that IDPs are resettled to ancestral homes,” he said.

Zulum also appealed to people for patience on the current economic hardship, saying is not peculiar to the state alone.

“I know there is challenges in Nigeria especially the food scarcity and insecurity but I think it is a temporary state Insha Allah we shall get over it,” he said.

“Borno has peculiar challenges of insecurity that prevent farmers from accessing their farmlands but with the relatives peace enjoying in the state; farmers are able to cultivate their farmlands and please pray for pumper harvest this year.”