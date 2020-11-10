Gunmen attacks police station, killed two officers, cart away arms, ammunition in Edo

Gunmen on Monday night killed two police officers during an attack on Igueben Divisional Police Headquarters.

This came against the backdrop of recent appeal by the state governor to the police to return to streets to perform their obligatory role of watching over the citizens of the state.

The armed men, who carted away arms and ammunition killed a police Inspector and a Constable.

Some officers were alleged to have sustained various degree of injuries while deceased officers were said to have been deposited in the mortuary.

It was gathered that the gunmen attacked the police station around 8 pm with dynamite before gaining access.

The gunmen were said to have headed for the armoury where they carted away arms and ammunition after attacking the station with dynamite.

The attacked, however, sparked off serious protest in the area as angry youths in the locality took to the streets calling on government to probe the attack.

The protesting youths alleged that the attacked on the police station was carried out by external invaders.

When contacted the Edo state command Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the state police commissioner, Johnson Kokumo, will address the matter.

However, the executive chairman of the council, Johnson Ogedengbe, who confirmed the incident described it as unfortunate and shocking.