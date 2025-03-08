Suspected gunmen have kidnapped Loveday Akari, a Senior Special Assistant to the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), in Ayakoro Community, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The abduction, which occurred on March 7, 2025, Zagazola Makama, security analyst.

According to reports, the assailants fled the scene in a boat, which was later found abandoned not far from the site of the incident.

In response, security agencies have launched a coordinated operation to track down the kidnappers and ensure Akari’s safe return.

Strategic checkpoints have been set up to restrict the movement of the perpetrators, while electronic surveillance is being deployed to monitor their activities.

A combined security force, including the Nigerian Navy’s Tactical and Marine Units, has been mobilized to secure Onuebum and Ayakoro communities. Law enforcement officers are also conducting an extensive search for the culprits.

Authorities have assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to bring Akari back safely and bring the kidnappers to justice.

