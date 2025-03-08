The United States Mission in Nigeria has expressed deep concern over the killing of Sylvester Okechukwu, a Catholic priest abducted and later found dead in Kaduna State.

Okechukwu, who served as the pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church in Tachira, Kaura Local Government Area, was kidnapped on Tuesday, with his death confirmed by the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan on Wednesday.

Reacting to the tragic incident, the US Mission, in a statement on its official X account on Friday, strongly condemned the killing, describing it as “brutal and senseless.”

“The US Mission is distressed by the brutal and senseless killing of Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu in Kaduna State, Nigeria.

“We strongly condemn this horrific act of violence. We extend our deepest condolences to the family, congregation, and community of Father Okechukwu, who have suffered an immeasurable loss”, the statement read.

The mission also called on Nigerian authorities to ensure that those responsible for the crime are brought to justice.

Kaduna State has witnessed repeated incidents of violence, including abductions and killings by armed groups, sparking growing concerns over security in the region.

