Gunmen abduct former Edo lawmaker

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday abducted Festus Edughele, a former lawmaker of the Edo State House of Assembly.

The incident, which came barely three days after the abduction of many passengers at Igueben train station, happened while the former lawmaker who represented Esan South East constituency at the State House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress between 2015 and 2019, was on his way from Ubiaja to Benin City.

A former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Festus Ebea, who confirmed the incident, said his former colleague had the intention to board the now suspended train service from Ubiaja to Abuja.

“He was kidnapped this morning at Ugoneki on his way from Ubiaja to Benin. He had intended to take the train for Ubiaja but he could not do so since the train services had been suspended.

“The family is aware of his kidnap, the police division in that area has been informed and we hope action will be taken to rescue him”, he added.

Effort to contact the police was unsuccessful as calls placed across his phone were unanswered.