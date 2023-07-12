Gunmen abduct Catholic priest, 3 others in Ebonyi

Suspected gunmen have abducted Joseph Azubuike, a Catholic priest of the Abakaliki Diocese in Ebonyi.

Azubuike, the Parish Priest of St. Charles Catholic Church, Mgbaleze Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped alongside three other persons in the area on Monday, according to reports.

A statement by Mathew Opoke, a reverend father and chancellor of the diocese, on Tuesday, in Abakaliki, said Azubuike was kidnapped near his parish. Opoke said that the kidnappers have called and demanded a ransom, the amount which he did not disclose.

“We are kindly praying for the unconditional release of Very Rev. Fr. Joseph Azubuike, who was abducted on July 10 close to his parish.

“He was abducted alongside three other people. The abductors are making financial demands, but with your prayers, we are going to have them back unconditionally,” he said.

Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the police public relations officer in Ebonyi, confirmed the abduction. Onovwakpoyeya said the incident had been reported to the command and investigation had commenced.

“The news has been brought to us and the command is doing the needful,” she added.