Gunmen abduct 10 in Abuja community

Gunmen invaded Sagwari Estate in the Dutse axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja on Sunday and kidnapped 10 people.

Eyewitnesses say the kidnappers dressed like herders and stormed the estate in the evening at about 7:30 pm.

Findings revealed that eight people were kidnapped from the estate, while two members of staff were abducted from a nearby hotel(name withheld).

Report has it that one of the victims who sent a distress message to the estate’s WhatsApp group had said his family was in danger before he stopped responding to messages a few minutes later.

Another resident said that security operatives have already been mobilised and are working with the estate security guards to search the hills behind the estate.

A security operative who was beaten and tied by the kidnappers has also been rescued.

Reports say the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for comments.