Gumi not above the law, to be invited by security operatives – FG

The Federal government on Monday said Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi will soon be invited by security agencies over his relationship with kidnappers and bandits.

Ibrahim Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, stated this on Monday, while fielding questions from State House Journalists after meeting of the Federal Executive Council FEC, presides over by President Bola Tinubu.

Idris however, declared that the government will always engage anybody that has any kind of information that is required to solve the nation’s security problems.

The Minister, while speaking on the 287 school children recently rescued by the Military, said the government did not pay ransom.

He also noted that the security agencies are up and doing, adding that ” Sheik Gumi or any other individual for that matter is not above the law.

” If you have suggestions that are constructive enough for the security agencies to take, they will take but if they think that he is also making some statements that appear to be reckless, he will also be reprimanded.

According to him “There is nobody that is above the law in this regard.

” I’m aware that he has been also a guest of security agencies to answer questions. When you make remarks especially remarks that border on our national security. It is incumbent on the security agencies to dig further into that, and they’re doing just that. No one is above the law in this direction.

On the actual number of the children rescued, the Minister also revealed that none of the children suffered any harm as they were safely brought back to their parents.

” You know, what I can tell you is that there is no report that any of these kidnapped victims, either died, suffered any harm, or has been withheld. So all those that have been taking have been brought back in safety to their families.”