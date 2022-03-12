Guber 2023: Ekweremadu declares interest, set to take over Enugu Lion Building

Ike Ekweremadu has openly spoken to the media on his intention to take over Enugu Lion Building in 2023 after the incumbent, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

In the agenda he presented to the media in Enugu called ‘A Pathway to a New Enugu State’, Ekweremadu commended all the past governors that had controlled the affairs of the state for their good works and promised to bring further development to Enugu considering the position of Enugu as the capital of the entire south eastern states.

The former Deputy Senate President said if elected as governor of Enugu State, he would restore the faith of the people through open door government, delivering on his manifesto and premises to the people.

He said that with his experience in governance, it is his time now to give back to Enugu, a state that made him what he is politically, having served as a local government chairman, chief of staff to the state governor and senator of the Federal Republic, courtesy of Enugu State.

Ekweremadu said that his government would not only transform the state civil service, judiciary and Parliament but would make them technology driven.

Speaking on good governance, he said his government if voted would fight corruption in a creative and effective manner. “We will enthrone justice, equity and liberty to all citizens and residents of Enugu state,” he said.

He emphasised on restoring pipe borne water to streets and homes of Enugu residents a challenge to all the past governors.

“We appreciate the hardship that our people have had to live with over the years due to perennial problem of water scarcity in Enugu. But we are poised to restore pipe borne water to ensure that this becomes a thing of the past,” he said.

According to the governorship aspirant, this water issue would be solved through construction of dams and rehabilitation of water sources, pipes, across the state.

He spoke extensively about youth and women empowerment, saying that he would run an inclusive youth and gender-friendly government that will mainstream and empower young men and women economically and politically.

On security, he said that it would be his administration’s top priority. “We shall create state-funded and controlled security agencies. Security and public safety coordinated center will be created to manage all issues of security agencies,” he said.

Also, in his agenda was comprehensive health sector reform; a holistic one where every local government and every community would have efficient health facility.

He also spoke about industrialisation of the state with two functional industries in every local government of the state.